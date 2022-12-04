Rana Daggubati took to social media to slam IndiGo airlines after he lost his luggage during his trip with the airlines.

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati was recently left miffed with the IndiGo airlines after a bad experience and took to social media to reveal the details. As per the post shared by the actor, they were not only unaware of the flight timings and details but even misplaced his luggage. Followed by the post, the airlines took to the same platform to share their apology, adding that they are working hard to retrieve the superstar’s luggage.

Rana Daggubati slams IndiGo airlines after a bad experience; airline apologizes

After Pooja Hegde slammed the airlines earlier this year for a harrowing experience, Rana Daggubati was left miffed after he took an IndiGo flight for his recent journey. The actor took to Twitter to describe what he underwent saying, “India’s worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E!! Clueless with flight times…Missing luggage not tracked…staff has no clue… can it be any shittier!!

India’s worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E !! Clueless with flight times…Missing luggage not tracked…staff has no clue ???? can it be any shittier !! pic.twitter.com/odnjiSJ3xy — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 4, 2022



Responding to his message, IndiGo apologized for the inconvenience adding, “Sir, we understand the discomfort when the bag doesn't arrive with you. While we apologise for the inconvenience caused in the meantime, please be assured, our team is actively working to get your luggage delivered to you at the earliest.”

Sir, we understand the discomfort when the bag doesn't arrive with you. While we apologise for the inconvenience caused in the meantime, please be assured, our team is actively working to get your luggage delivered to you at the earliest. (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 4, 2022



While the posts met with a massive response, as many social media users complained about the kind of experience they had with the airlines, one of the flyers took to the platform to talk about the way the airlines mishandled the luggage. One of the users, who recently took a flight with the airlines, shared a series of videos showcasing how the staff mishandled the travellers’ luggage.

https://t.co/5wCfQj2f0P I put the live action of mis handling the luggage yesterday but they are least bothered #horrible #Airlines #worst #experience — Zasha (@shaluzala) December 4, 2022



Followed by the main post, a rather miffed Rana Daggubati continued taking digs at the ad campaigns of the airlines by sharing a series of tweets. Posting a photo of one of the ad campaigns, he said, “Note with this sale flights might not land or take off on anytime schedule!! - you’re luggage they’ll have no clue about”

Note with this sale flights might not land or take off on anytime schedule!! - you’re luggage they’ll have no clue about ???????? https://t.co/Z5O8oz6QEk — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 4, 2022

