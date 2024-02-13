On World Radio Day, Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, announced the premiere date of its upcoming Original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. The date was revealed with a motion picture, featuring the voice of lead actor Sara Ali Khan as Usha, passionately urging the nation to unite against the British Raj through a clandestine radio.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a fictional tale that tells the riveting story about an underground radio station, led by a courageous young girl, that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle. Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s remarkable journey, the film pays a tribute to both— the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement. This evocative historical thriller-drama is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ae Watan Mere Watan is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

“Ae Watan Mere Watan is more than just a film; it’s a homage to the innumerable indomitable heroes whose sacrifices defined India's path to freedom. The story struck a deep chord with us and we instinctively felt the need to bring it to life,” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video. “Ae Watan Mere Watan further cements our long-standing relationship with Dharmatic Entertainment and underscores our collective commitment to telling stories that are not only entertaining and immersive but have a robust emotional core. It’s a privilege that the film’s unveiling aligns with the essence of World Radio Day, acknowledging the power of this medium in shaping historical narratives and establishing profound connection with audiences. We are immensely proud of this film and are thrilled to share it with audiences not just in India but across the world.

"At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that,” said Karan Johar, Dharmatic Entertainment. “Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India’s history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara’s exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary. For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse. Ae Watan Mere Watan pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement. With today being World Radio Day, we couldn’t have found a more auspicious day to reveal that the movie will premiere on March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a dream in the making and I am excited to embark on this journey with Prime Video and unveil this powerful and inspiring story to the world.”

“Ae Watan Mere Watan is a riveting tale of courage, sacrifice, resilience and unwavering devotion to one’s country and one that we’re honoured to bring to audiences worldwide,” said Apoorva Mehta, Dharmatic Entertainment. “The film marks an exciting chapter in our partnership with Prime Video and is another step in our goal to back stories that pay tribute to this country’s rich history and cultural tapestry. It has been incredibly exciting to see Sara get into the skin of her character and her performance is a testament to her prowess as an actor and flourish under the skillful guidance of Kannan Iyer. We’re looking forward to finally premiering this movie to our audience and we’re sure it will awe and inspire them.”

“Ae Watan Mere Watan, for me, is not just a movie, it is an emotion. The film is a labour of love and a matter of great pride,” said Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment “From the moment I heard Kannan and Darab’s story, I’ve known this is going to be a very special project. It is a heartfelt tribute to the courage of our freedom fighters and the many unsung heroes who have put their lives on the line for our country. I’m truly delighted to see this untold piece of Indian history be given the spotlight it so rightfully deserves and am eagerly waiting for its premiere on Prime Video.”

Directed by Kannan Iyer, the story of the film is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer and stars Sara Ali Khan alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The movie is a Dharmatic Entertainment production and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

