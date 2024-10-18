Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday will be coming together for their first collaboration in an untitled film based on India’s top barrister C. Shankar Nair in a power-packed social drama. Joining this collaboration is also popular actor R. Madhavan in a pivotal character. Amid the flm garnering ample attention for its star cast, Dharma Productions of Karan Johar has dropped a major update about the film’s release on social media that has fueled up the excitement.

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer on C Sankaran Nair to release on Holi

The film is expected to release next year in the first half as it hits cinema halls on the occasion of Holi, that is on March 14, 2025. Taking to social media, Dharma Movies have taken to its official Instagram handle to share this announcement with its social media fam along with a note revealing the details of the film. Captioning it with the tagline, “Ek Anokhi Kahaani, Ek Unsuna Sachh”, the film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. In the note, the makers have shared key details about the movie wherein it reads, “The untitled film on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against British Empire.” It added, “The film is inspired from real life events & adapted from the book "The Case That Shook The Empire" written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.”

Speaking of the film, it is adapted from a book based on the widely-reported trial - one of the longest in history, the book recognized some of the horrors being committed by the British in India. Through reports of court proceedings along with a nuanced portrait of a complicated nationalist who believed in his principles above all else, The Case That Shook the Empire reveals, for the very first time, the real details of the fateful case of Jallianwala Bagh massacre that marked the defining moment in India's struggle for Independence.

