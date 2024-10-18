Tamannaah Bhatia was recently interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati regarding a money laundering investigation involving the 'HPZ Token' mobile ap.

Tamannaah Bhatia was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati on Thursday regarding a money laundering investigation tied to the HPZ Token mobile app. The app allegedly defrauded numerous investors by falsely promising Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining opportunities, according to official sources.

The ED recorded Tamannaah’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at its Guwahati zonal office.

Sources revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia had received payments for making a "celebrity appearance" at an event hosted by the app company involved in the money laundering case. However, no "incriminating" evidence or charges have been brought against her.

Bhatia had been summoned earlier but postponed her appearance due to work commitments, ultimately choosing to comply with the summons on Thursday.

In the ongoing investigation, the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet, filed in March, names 299 entities as accused, including 76 entities under Chinese control. Among them, 10 directors are of Chinese origin, while two other entities are managed by foreign nationals.

The money laundering case originates from an FIR filed by the cyber-crimes unit of Kohima police, which charged several individuals under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The accused are alleged to have deceived "gullible" investors by offering unrealistic returns through Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining.

