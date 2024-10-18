comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 18.10.2024 | 11:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tamannaah Bhatia interrogated by ED over money laundering case linked to ‘HPZ Token’ App; no incriminating evidence found

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tamannaah Bhatia interrogated by ED over money laundering case linked to ‘HPZ Token’ App; no incriminating evidence found

en Bollywood News Tamannaah Bhatia interrogated by ED over money laundering case linked to ‘HPZ Token’ App; no incriminating evidence found

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati regarding a money laundering investigation involving the 'HPZ Token' mobile ap.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Tamannaah Bhatia was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati on Thursday regarding a money laundering investigation tied to the HPZ Token mobile app. The app allegedly defrauded numerous investors by falsely promising Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining opportunities, according to official sources.

Tamannaah Bhatia interrogated by ED over money laundering case linked to ‘HPZ Token’ App; no incriminating evidence found

The ED recorded Tamannaah’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at its Guwahati zonal office.

Sources revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia had received payments for making a "celebrity appearance" at an event hosted by the app company involved in the money laundering case. However, no "incriminating" evidence or charges have been brought against her.

Bhatia had been summoned earlier but postponed her appearance due to work commitments, ultimately choosing to comply with the summons on Thursday.

In the ongoing investigation, the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet, filed in March, names 299 entities as accused, including 76 entities under Chinese control. Among them, 10 directors are of Chinese origin, while two other entities are managed by foreign nationals.

The money laundering case originates from an FIR filed by the cyber-crimes unit of Kohima police, which charged several individuals under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The accused are alleged to have deceived "gullible" investors by offering unrealistic returns through Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining.

Also Read : Tamannaah Bhatia calls Rajinikanth ‘demi-god’ as she opens up about her experience of working with him in Jailer; says, “Rajini sir is the purest person you’d ever meet”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni’s next…

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee all…

BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor has a SURPRISE cameo…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and…

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday…

Tamannaah Bhatia interrogated by ED over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification