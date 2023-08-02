Akshay Kumar, who will be starring in OMG 2, has decided to postpone the release of the trailer of the upcoming movie today out of respect to the late Nitin Desai.

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: “This is a huge loss”

Akshay Kumar shared the news on his Twitter account and paid his condolences to Desai. He wrote, “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11 am. Om Shanti.”

Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2023

Nitin Desai, who had worked on films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, and Lagaan, passed away at age 57. The art director reportedly died by suicide at ND Studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning, at 4:30 am on August 2.

OMG 2 has been cleared by the CBFC, though it was asked for 27 cuts in the movie. Bollywood Hungama had reported in detail on what parts were asked to be truncated from the movie. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is 2 hours and 36 minutes long. It releases in cinemas on August 11.

