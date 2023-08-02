comscore
Nitin Desai death: Hansal Mehta recalls "scary time" when the cycle of debt led him to "very dark place"; expresses grief

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nitin Desai death: Hansal Mehta recalls “scary time” when the cycle of debt led him to “very dark place”; expresses grief

Art director Nitin Desai died by suicide in his studio in Karjat today on August 2.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The sudden demise of acclaimed art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, whose body was found at his studio in Raigad, Maharashtra, has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity. As details surrounding his passing away emerge, it has been reported that Desai was grappling with financial difficulties, including a massive Rs. 252-crore loan and an insolvency petition filed against his company.

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to express his condolences and reflect on the mental health challenges prevalent in the entertainment industry. Mehta shared his own experiences, citing the struggles he faced after the failure of his films Omertà and Simran. The burden of debt and the involvement of powerful intermediaries added to his distress, leading him to a dark place.

Hansal Mehta bravely revealed that he had frequently fought impulses to harm himself during that difficult period. However, the support from his family and true friends, along with seeking professional help and immersing himself in work, helped him emerge from the depths of despair.

The tragic passing of Nitin Desai has brought back haunting memories for Mehta, reminding him of the importance of addressing mental health challenges in the film industry. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a remarkable artist and urged for mental health awareness and support within the fraternity.

Nitin Desai was renowned for his exceptional contributions to the art direction in Indian cinema and had worked on several prestigious projects.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: “This is a huge loss”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

