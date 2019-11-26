Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar pays last respect to Housefull 4 sound technician Nimish Pilankar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nimish Pilankar, a sound technician who recently worked in Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Housefull 4, passed away at the age of 28. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to pay his last respect to the young man.

Akshay Kumar pays last respect to Housefull 4 sound technician Nimish Pilankar

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Nimish Pilankar worked on many big films like Salman Khan‘s Race 3, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s Marjaavaan and Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor‘s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He also worked on Kesari.

