Akshay Kumar has always tried to do his bit for the community of stuntmen. Two years after he launched an insurance scheme for Bollywood’s stuntmen, the actor once again rushed to the aid of two stunt artistes who were recently injured. Bittoo and Hari Singh, members of senior action director Sham Kaushal’s stunt team, were injured during the rehearsals for a song launch from Good Newwz in Chandigarh. Though Kumar was not present at the scene, the actor along with Karan Johar promptly arranged for an air ambulance to fly one of them down to Mumbai for necessary medical treatment.

Recounting the accident that occurred on Tuesday, Kaushal says, “The film’s production team wanted to do a rehearsal, for which I sent three members of my team. It was important to check if the wire work was smooth and performing the stunt was a safe proposition. As part of the stunt, two of them, Bittoo and Hari Singh, were attached to the winch machine and were performing stunts mid-air. But during the second round of rehearsals, the machine collapsed due to a technical malfunction and the boys had a freefall from a height of nearly 10-12 feet.”

When the on-ground production team rushed the two men to the nearest hospital, it was discovered that Bittoo had suffered a shock to his spine. “The other lad, who hails from Chandigarh, was discharged the next day,” says Kaushal, adding that when word of Bittoo’s injury reached Kumar, he made arrangements for him to be brought to Mumbai so that he could avail the best medical care. “Akshay paaji was at a shoot in Hyderabad but was keeping a constant check on the boys. On Friday, he and Karan’s team arranged for an air ambulance for Bittoo so that he could be flown down to Mumbai. He has now been advised 2 months of bed rest,” says Kaushal, adding that it was graceful of Kumar and Johar to stand by the community in their hour of need.

