Akshay Kumar isn’t sure why they don’t make two-hero films anymore

Akshay Kumar has done some of the best two-hero starrer films in the 90s, including Main Khiladi Tu Anaari and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to name a couple of them. His films have been doing really well in since the last couple of years and this time too, Mission Mangal looks quite promising. In his recent interview, he was inquired as to why the filmmakers don’t make two-hero films anymore.

He said, “I don’t know why. It must stem from insecurity. It’s not about the budget actually. Pehle budget matter nahi karte the kya? I would request everyone to do two-hero or a three-hero subject. It doesn’t matter. Do it if you like the script and you like your role. I fail to understand why they don’t. I have worked with seven heroes too, in Jaani Dushman.” He further elaborated, “I won’t name the person but this one actor is doing a two-hero subject. He amazingly told the producer ki pehle mera ek solo photo aayega. Then, agle hafte dono ka saath mein aayega. Why solo? Because he wants to show he’s the main hero, although it’s a two-hero subject. The thinking has been reduced to a solo poster. I was quite shocked to listen to this.”

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey and Sooryavanshi.

