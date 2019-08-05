Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.08.2019 | 8:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Akshay Kumar isn’t sure why they don’t make two-hero films anymore

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar has done some of the best two-hero starrer films in the 90s, including Main Khiladi Tu Anaari and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to name a couple of them. His films have been doing really well in since the last couple of years and this time too, Mission Mangal looks quite promising. In his recent interview, he was inquired as to why the filmmakers don’t make two-hero films anymore.

Akshay Kumar isn’t sure why they don’t make two-hero films anymore

He said, “I don’t know why. It must stem from insecurity. It’s not about the budget actually. Pehle budget matter nahi karte the kya? I would request everyone to do two-hero or a three-hero subject. It doesn’t matter. Do it if you like the script and you like your role. I fail to understand why they don’t. I have worked with seven heroes too, in Jaani Dushman.” He further elaborated, “I won’t name the person but this one actor is doing a two-hero subject. He amazingly told the producer ki pehle mera ek solo photo aayega. Then, agle hafte dono ka saath mein aayega. Why solo? Because he wants to show he’s the main hero, although it’s a two-hero subject. The thinking has been reduced to a solo poster. I was quite shocked to listen to this.”

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey and Sooryavanshi.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar says its 70:30 ratios of luck and hard work when it comes to films

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar on Sooryavanshi - Inshallah…

Watch: Here’s what Akshay Kumar wants…

Akshay Kumar says its 70:30 ratios of luck…

Akshay Kumar reveals that he is planning a…

Bachchan Pandey vs Lal Singh Chaddha: Akshay…

Akshay Kumar used one of Twinkle Khanna’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification