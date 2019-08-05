VIDEO: Jackie Shroff’s views on saving the environment is going viral

Jackie Shroff is one celebrity who has garnered a fan following not only for his acting but also for his mannerisms and the way he talks. Recently, the actor was seen attending a tree plantation drive in Lonavala alongside Kajol, her son, and her mother. At the event, the actors got their hands dirty as they planted saplings for future generations. However, it was Shroff’s views on saving the environment that have gone viral.

Speaking to the media about the importance of planting trees, Jackie said, “Jhaad laga ke maine koi upkar nahin kiya Hindustan pe na duniye pe. Sab ka kaam hai lagane ka, lagao. Nahin lagaane ka hai, toh maro ja ke (I am not doing any service to the nation or the world by planting trees. Everybody should plant trees, and if you won’t, you’ll die)”. Further continuing with his explanation on why we should save the environment he added, “Wahi hone wala hai; apun ko apne bachche ke bachche ka sochne ka hai. Apun ka dada kabar mein hai. Baaki bhi toh aayenge apne pilley; apna Tiger baba ka bhi chota Tiger aayega; aap logon ka aayega. Sab Tiger ghar mein hai… Toh samjha karo bhidu, unke liye apne ko chhodne ka jhaad paan, khana sahi, paani sahi, hawa sahi.. baaki logon ke dimaag mein zeher waise hi kam ho jayega… That’s what I am saying. Mere ko bolne ko nahin aata…”

Found our very own Marathi Leo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/9iB0OjUPrw — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 4, 2019



Back on the work front, Jackie Shroff who was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat will next be seen in Prasthanam.