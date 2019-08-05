Watch: Here’s what Akshay Kumar wants changed in school text books

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the film Mission Mangal. Interestingly, the actor will be sharing screen space with five ladies viz. Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nitya Menen. Recently talking about the film Akshay was in conversation with Bollywood Hungama wherein he spoke about an aspect of school text books that needs to be changed.

While talking about the portrayal of women in India Akshay Kumar pointed out that people have been conditioned since childhood that it is the man who accomplishes things saying, “This mind-set (of women cannot be something) is pushed on to us even when we are kids.” Further talking about school text books pushing the same image further Akshay continued, “Our textbooks, when we used to study, if you look at them carefully, be it history or science, it is always this ‘man’ did this, this ‘man’ did that. Have you ever seen any mention of a woman doing something? And it is time that this should change more and more. Now, this mind-set is breaking and it is breaking at a very fast pace, and I hope eve our text books change.”

As for Mission Mangal, directed by Jagran Shakti the film which is based on India’s mission to Mars is slated to hit screens on August 15.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar says its 70:30 ratios of luck and hard work when it comes to films