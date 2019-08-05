Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.08.2019 | 8:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Watch: Here’s what Akshay Kumar wants changed in school text books

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the film Mission Mangal. Interestingly, the actor will be sharing screen space with five ladies viz. Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nitya Menen. Recently talking about the film Akshay was in conversation with Bollywood Hungama wherein he spoke about an aspect of school text books that needs to be changed.

Watch Here’s what Akshay Kumar wants changed in school text books

While talking about the portrayal of women in India Akshay Kumar pointed out that people have been conditioned since childhood that it is the man who accomplishes things saying, “This mind-set (of women cannot be something)  is pushed on to us even when we are kids.” Further talking about school text books pushing the same image further Akshay continued, “Our textbooks, when we used to study, if you look at them carefully, be it history or science, it is always this ‘man’ did this, this ‘man’ did that. Have you ever seen any mention of a woman doing something? And it is time that this should change more and more. Now, this mind-set is breaking and it is breaking at a very fast pace, and I hope eve our text books change.”

As for Mission Mangal, directed by Jagran Shakti the film which is based on India’s mission to Mars is slated to hit screens on August 15.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar says its 70:30 ratios of luck and hard work when it comes to films

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar on Sooryavanshi - Inshallah…

Akshay Kumar isn’t sure why they don’t make…

Akshay Kumar says its 70:30 ratios of luck…

Ali Fazal calls out producers of Tadka for…

Akshay Kumar reveals that he is planning a…

Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Soha Ali Khan's…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification