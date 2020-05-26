Actor Akshay Kumar is mourning the loss of the legendary hockey player Balbir Singh who passed away on May 25, 2020. The actor took to Singh's social media to pay heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Sharing a picture with him, Akshay wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality! My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality! My heartfelt condolences to his family ???????? pic.twitter.com/knjOq7VEav — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 25, 2020

Balbir Singh, who was a three-time Olympic gold medal winner, suffered a cardiac arrest on May 12. He was in the hospital when he suffered two more attacks. His grandson Kabir confirmed the news of death on May 25.

Balbir Singh played an important role in India's three-time Olympic win in London (1948), as a vice-captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the captain in Melbourne (1956).

BOLLYWOOD NEWS