Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has made some serious allegations against her husband while seeking divorce and maintenance. Throughout this, Nawazuddin has kept quiet, apparently on his lawyers’ advice.

“Anything he says can and will be held against him in the media,” a source quips, adding that Nawaz made a hasty retreat from Mumbai and fled to his village to escape media attention.

“After the legal notice seeking a divorce was sent, Nawaz quickly moved out of Mumbai in the relative safety of his home,” says the source, adding that he won’t speak and is likely to agree to his wife’s divorce and maintenance demands.

“It seems unlikely that Nawaz will fight for child custody. He will quietly sort this out and move on,” says a friend of Nawaz.

