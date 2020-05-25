Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.05.2020 | 9:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Two members of Karan Johar’s household staff test positive for COVID-19; filmmaker’s family members and other staff tests negative

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Two staff members of filmmaker Karan Johar’s household have tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker took to his social media handle and shared an official statement regarding the same.

Two members of Karan Johar’s household staff test positive for COVID-19; filmmaker's family members and other staff tests negative

“I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms,” he wrote.

Karan further said that his family members have undergone the swab test and tested negative. “The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to,” he added.

KJo

“We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we're sure that they will be fighting fit soon! These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe,” Karan concluded. 

ALSO READ: Karan Johar turns 48, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others pour wishes 

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh urges Indian sign language to…

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests positive…

Shamita Shetty completes 20 years in the…

Juhi Chawla opens her family farm for…

Actor Mohit Baghel who worked with Salman…

FIR registered against Kamaal R Khan for his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification