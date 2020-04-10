Bollywood Hungama

Rashami Desai’s fan loses her battle to Coronavirus, the actress feels helpless as she sends her condolences to the family

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rashami Desai is one of the most coveted actresses of television and has enthralled with her performance every time she chose to do a show. Her last appearance on Bigg Boss 13 unveiled a never seen before side of hers to her fans where they saw her in her element. Soon after the reality show ended, Rashami Desai was roped in to play Shalakha in Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma and Vijendra Kumeria.

Rashami Desai's fan loses her battle to Coronavirus, the actress feels helpless as she sends her condolences to the family

Rashami recently took to her Twitter to share a piece of heartbreaking news. One of her fans lost her battle to the novel Coronavirus and took to Twitter to inform her favourite celebrity. So much so, that she had only joined Twitter to reach out to Rashami and reading that, the actress couldn’t help but feel helpless and overwhelmed with the love that she has received. Take a look at her tweets where she sent her heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.


We’re only hoping that the pandemic is eradicated soon. May her soul rest in peace.

Also Read: Rashami Desai says things are cool with Sidharth Shukla, she even called him to congratulate for ‘Bhula Dunga’

