Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.10.2019 | 10:07 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Akshay Kumar had a difficult time breaking out of the stereotype of an action hero

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After doing a series of serious films, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the film Housefull 4, which is a reincarnation comedy. During a recent interview, Akshay Kumar was asked whether he had doubts about doing a slapstick comedy after doing back to back serious films.

Akshay Kumar had a difficult time breaking out of the stereotype of an action hero

The actor said that one needs to keep trying different things in new spaces every time. Akshay Kumar revealed that he had a tough time breaking out from the stereotype of an action hero. The actor does not want to slip into another stereotype and hence keeps engaging in different types of films.

However, the Baby actor feels that doing different films in today’s scenario is more about staying relevant and to do something for every kind of audience. Akshay Kumar who has several projects lined up said that his film Good Newwz is dramedy, Sooryavanshi is action-packed, Laxmmi Bomb is a horror-comedy and Prithviraj is his first historical film. He said that he does not want to bore himself and the audience by repeating himself.

Akshay Kumar’s next film Housefull 4 is slated to release on October 25. The actor plays two extremely distinct characters, which are different in appearance, thought, and behaviour.

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala says nothing can be bigger than Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan coming together for Diwali

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sajid Nadiadwala says nothing can be bigger…

BREAKING: Housefull 4 rates to be at the…

Box Office Prediction: Housefull 4 to take…

Kartik Aaryan, the new Akshay Kumar?…

Bole Chudiyan director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui…

Mumbai rains play a spoilsport for…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification