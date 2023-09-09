Ayushmann Khurrana to celebrate the success of Dream Girl 2 with fans on September 11

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has tasted massive box-office success with his recent release Dream Girl 2. The film has collected over Rs. 100 crore worldwide. With Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann also delivered his biggest opener to date!

Overwhelmed with all the love that Ayushmann is receiving for Dream Girl 2, the actor has decided to celebrate this big win with his fans! These fans have been a pillar of strength for him and Ayushmann wanted to thank them for their belief in him. Ayushmann’s success party with fans is set to happen on Monday, September 11!

He believes he has been truly fortunate to have fans who support him unconditionally. This bash is his way of thanking them and making them a part of his big win!

