Konkona Sen Sharma, acclaimed for her roles in films such as Omkara, Wake Up Sid, and Life...In A Metro, has secured a role in an international project titled Mis(s)Chief. Directed by Anu Vaidyanathan, the film will feature the actress alongside Spanish actor Carlos Bardem, the brother of Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem. The film's announcement was made at the Film Bazaar in Goa. Mis(s)Chief, a collaboration between UK and India-based Avani Films, is currently in the development stage and has advanced to the second round of the 2025 Sundance Development Labs as a selected entry, according to Variety.

Konkona Sen Sharma joins International film Mis(s)Chief alongside Carlos Bardem, selected for 2025 sundance labs

Described as a comedy, the story centers on Rumi, a mother of two who is striving to establish herself as a filmmaker. She juggles a troubled marriage, her children's constant homework, and unforeseen problems with a gangster she unintentionally angered.

According to the portal, British filmmaker Peter Weber will serve as the Executive Producer for the upcoming project, while Emmy-nominated casting director Nancy Bishop will handle the film's casting. Speaking about the project, Konkona expressed, "I am thrilled by the comic premise, the portrayal of women, and the writing itself.”

Director Anu Vaidyanathan, as quoted by Variety, remarked, "I believe Konkona’s real-life experience closely mirrors that of our protagonist, Rumi, who is trying to juggle parenting with filmmaking. Having experienced life on both sides of the camera as an actor and a filmmaker, I’m thrilled to have two talented actors, Konkona and Carlos, to help bring this story and its characters to life.”

Konkona's most recent appearance was in the comedy crime thriller web series Killer Soup, where she starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series was released on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

