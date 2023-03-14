Wrogn, in collaboration with The Virat Kohli Foundation, has launched a limited-edition capsule collection, designed by Karan Johar and Badshah. The proceeds from this collection will go towards the causes supported by VKF. The collection features gender-neutral, trendy and edgy designs inspired by the fashion sense of these Bollywood stars and incorporates elements from the Virat Kohli Foundation. The collection starts at Rs 1799 and includes t-shirts, hoodies, and denim jackets.

The designs are edgy, youthful, and reflect the personalities of Karan Johar and Badshah. From graphic tees to oversized hoodies and denim jackets, the collection has something for everyone. The use of bold prints, bright colors, and quirky designs is a hallmark of the Wrogn brand, and this collaboration is no exception. The designs have been carefully curated to appeal to the fashion sensibilities of the youth, who are always on the lookout for unique and trendy styles.

In a statement, Virat Kohli, founder of the Virat Kohli Foundation, said, “This collaboration is a testament to the power of coming together for a greater cause and is set to make a significant impact in the lives of those who need it most. We aim to increase awareness and generate funds for the causes that we are deeply passionate about.” He also said “I am thrilled to partner with Karan Johar and Badshah for this unique collaboration that blends fashion and philanthropy. This is a testament to the power of coming together for a greater cause and is set to make a significant impact in the lives of those who need it most”

Vikram Reddy, Co-Founder and COO of Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Wrogn said “What happens when 3 great minds like Virat, Karan Johar, and Badshah come together? Magic is created and that is how we feel about this new collection at Wrogn. This collection is a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and giving back to the community. We hope that this collaboration will not only raise funds and awareness for various causes but also inspire a positive change in society”

To create a buzz around the collection, micro-influencer marketing has been used. By collaborating with micro-influencers, the Wrogn - VKF collection is not only reaching a wider audience but also tapping into the power of word-of-mouth marketing. The campaign's hashtag, #INTHISTOGETHER, reflects the collective spirit of collaboration and underscores the importance of working together to create a better future for all. With the support of its fans and followers, the Wrogn - VKF collaboration is poised to make a real difference creating a remarkable initiative that blends fashion and philanthropy to support sports welfare and animal welfare.

