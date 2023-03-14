It’s time for Mumbai to join the vibe! After two sensational events in Jaipur and Manipal, TribeVibe’s Vibin’ Fest 2023 has now set sail towards the city that never sleeps. While the much-loved youth fest has been rocking every venue it visits. Set to commence on March 17th and March 18th, Vibin’ Fest’s Mumbai edition will be held at the famed MMRDA Grounds in Bandra.

Farhan Akhtar, Prateek Kuhad, Zaeden and more stars to perform at Vibin’ Fest 2023 in Mumbai

On day one, Vibin’ will see Farhan Akhtar charge the audience with electrifying tunes, Last Minute India spread the magic of Alternative and Pop Rock on stage, Gurleen Pannu tickles everyone’s funny bones, Zaeden charm his fans with the magic of his songs and Ashish Solanki deliver his signature brand of rib-tickling humour.

On day two, Prateek Kuhad will take everyone’s breath away, viral star Dikshant will sing his way into the audience’s hearts, Vivek will dazzle every fan with that trademark voice, and Aakash Gupta will display his hilarious brand of comedy. An open-air festival for the youth and by the youth, Vibin’ is a vibrant two-day bash that is all about being young, wild, free and fearless. The festival brings together some of the biggest youth heartthrobs in the country.

Created by TribeVibe, a BookMyShow entity, Vibin’ has already seen sensational debuts in Jaipur and Manipal. The company behind the biggest and most successful college events all around India, TribeVibe was conceived in 2019. A dedicated Esportz Arena will be set up at the Vibin’ venue for Mumbai’s young gaming fanatics, where they can enjoy the latest consoles, virtual reality tools and car simulators. The arena will offer access to popular titles like Beat Saber, Forza Horizon 5, FIFA 23, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

Vibin’ Fest 2023 will play host to exclusive exhibitions that boast of the most stunning art installations, apart from premiering a suave and sublime fashion show for the self-confessed style aficionados. If it’s food that brings a smile on your face, a delicious barrage of more than 25 stalls which will serve lip-smacking dishes at the venue. The most premium Indian and international brands will also welcome the resident shopaholics to engage in a bit of retail therapy.

Talking about the event, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe, said, “After delivering grand and memorable experiences for Jaipur and Manipal, Vibin’ now arrives in the city of dreams. At TribeVibe, we are all looking forward to Mumbai’s Gen Next crowd witnessing the magic of Vibin’. We have a sprawling lineup of artists like Farhan Akhtar, Prateek Kuhad, and many other talented names who will set the stage on fire during the Mumbai edition.”

The event is powered by Urbn. Combining top-notch music, eclectic art and edgy entertainment, Vibin' Fest 2023 is poised to be a landmark event for Mumbai’s crowd.

The Vibin’ festival will take place across major cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kota, Indore and Delhi.

