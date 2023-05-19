comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Adipurush: Ajay-Atul and over 30 chorus singers to perform ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with live orchestra on May 20

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

The duo will perform a live orchestra with more than 30 chorus singers for the Adipurush song as they launch it at a grand event in Mumbai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

As we head closer to the release of Om Raut-directed and Bhushan Kumar-produced Adipurush, the excitement only piques up. Now, it seems that the composers of the song Ajay-Atul are going to give a real feel of 'Jai Shri Ram' song with a live performance. The duo will perform a live orchestra with more than 30 chorus singers for the Adipurush song as they launch it at a grand event in Mumbai. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

'Jai Shri Ram' has been created with utter devotion from Ajay-Atul along with Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar. Talking about the same, a source says, “The entire team of Adipurush believes that the soul of the film rests in Jai Shri Ram. It’s a song that will resonate with the audience for generations to come by. Jai Shri Ram spreads positivity and has been created with a lot of devotion by Ajay Atul Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut. The team has planned a unique launch for the song at a grand event in Mumbai. Contrary to the general norm of screening the song for the fans and media, this time around, it will be launched in the medium of a live performance. Ajay Atul will perform live to Jai Shri Ram with a team of 30 plus chorus singers.”

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Taran Adarsh shares honest take on Adipurush teaser and trailer; says, “I told Om Raut and Prabhas that I have not liked your teaser, but I have loved the trailer”

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

