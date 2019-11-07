Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on the life of the Ramsay Brothers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn may be busy with his films but he is also working on several productions. Now we hear that Devgn will soon be developing a biopic based on the life of the Ramsay Brothers. In fact, Ajay Devgn will be producing the venture while Priti Sinha has acquired the rights to the Ramsay Brothers story, collaborating with them on this project is Ritesh Shah, who will be penning the venture.

Talking about the project Priti Sinha, daughter of producer Vinay Sinha, shares, “The late shri Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay along with every member of the Ramsay family instilled their faith in us by giving us their biopic rights. Ajay and I are honoured and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of 3 Generations of the Ramsay family who successfully set up the horror empire in India.”

Ramsay Brothers, who are regarded as pioneers of the horror genre in India, had helmed by the projects like Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche, Guest House, Veerana, Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli, Darwaza and Bandh Darwaza.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! AJAY DEVGN in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Alia Bhatt!

