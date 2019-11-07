One of the finest actors in the industry, Sanjeev Kumar, who passed away in 1985, is getting his biography. It will be written by Reeta Gupta along with Kumar’s nephew Uday Jariwala. Sanjeev Kumar’s real name was Harihar Jariwala.

“My uncle’s biography was long overdue. I was really happy when Reeta Gupta approached me with the same. The legend of Sanjeev Kumar deserves to be told, as he left us too early. The enduring charm to his ‘common man’ appeal remains. Producers continued to release films (a total of 10), up to 1993, eight years after his death. Even today, Indians across the globe see him as an iconic performer,” Uday Jariwala said in a statement on Wednesday which was Sanjeev Kumar’s 34th death anniversary.

Uday Jariwala feels Sanjeev Kumar’s story deserves a book and a movie or a web series. Meanwhile, the biography will be released on the 35th death anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar next year.

Sanjeev Kumar had an exemplary career. He starred in films like Arjun Pandit, Sholay, Trishul, Khilona, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Naya Din Nai Raat, Devata, Itni Si Baat and Ram Tere Kitne Naam. He was also part of several suspense-thriller films such as Qatl, Shikar, Uljhan, and Trishna. The actor proved his versatility with comedy films like Manchali, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Angoor, Hero among others.