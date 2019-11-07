Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.11.2019 | 10:06 AM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Sanjeev Kumar gets a biography

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the finest actors in the industry, Sanjeev Kumar, who passed away in 1985, is getting his biography. It will be written by Reeta Gupta along with Kumar’s nephew Uday Jariwala. Sanjeev Kumar’s real name was Harihar Jariwala.

Sanjeev Kumar gets a biography

“My uncle’s biography was long overdue. I was really happy when Reeta Gupta approached me with the same. The legend of Sanjeev Kumar deserves to be told, as he left us too early. The enduring charm to his ‘common man’ appeal remains. Producers continued to release films (a total of 10), up to 1993, eight years after his death. Even today, Indians across the globe see him as an iconic performer,” Uday Jariwala said in a statement on Wednesday which was Sanjeev Kumar’s 34th death anniversary.

Uday Jariwala feels Sanjeev Kumar’s story deserves a book and a movie or a web series. Meanwhile, the biography will be released on the 35th death anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar next year.

Sanjeev Kumar had an exemplary career. He starred in films like Arjun Pandit, Sholay, Trishul, Khilona, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Naya Din Nai Raat, Devata, Itni Si Baat and Ram Tere Kitne Naam. He was also part of several suspense-thriller films such as Qatl, Shikar, Uljhan, and Trishna. The actor proved his versatility with comedy films like Manchali, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Angoor, Hero among others.

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Amit Kumar to pen his father,…

John Abraham reveals that he read the Quran…

John Abraham returns with Satyameva Jayate…

Pati, Patni Aur Woh Remake: Bhumi Pednekar…

Taapsee Pannu says makers of Pati, Patni Aur…

Ananya Pandey to feature as ‘Woh’ in the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification