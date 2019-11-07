John Abraham is busy a man whilst starring in several projects and even bankrolling many of them. The actor is currently promoting Pagalpanti, a madcap comedy right after a gritty thriller Batla House which released on Independence Day, this year. As a producer, the actor has been churning out content that he would like to see on the big screen.

With the surge of shows and movies on OTT platforms, the actor is also heading towards the digital platform. “I am developing two web-series. I have been developing them for two years. It will take some more time. We have got the rights of a best selling book, it is an interesting book. I can’t reveal the name. They are hard-hitting but I don’t see myself acting in it,” he said.

These days many movies get a second life on OTT platforms after they didn’t fare well at the box office. When asked how does he look at it, John Abraham said, “There is a completely new audience that watches the film on the digital platform. A large section of audiences who watches movies on digital, they do not go theatres then. And this is shocking. There is research data on this. The film viewing habits are low. They (digital medium) have given a new lease of content for directors, actors, and audience. It has changed the landscape of the way we look at films and make films and series.”

Meanwhile, John also revealed during Pagalpanti promotions that he is developing two female-oriented projects. But, even as a producer, it is still difficult to find studios to back such films. The actor has produced movies like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Batla House among others. “I have got two films that are female-oriented and they are fantastic. But to convince a studio that I want to sell this and make it into a certain price is an effort. No matter what we say about changing times, it is still an effort. It is an ongoing battle,” John said.

John Abraham, on the work front, has a good slate of films starting with Pagalpanti which is releasing on November 22, 2019. This will be followed by Attack franchise and Satyameva Jayate 2.