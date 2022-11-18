comscore

By Jiya Chulet -

Over the past few days, Bollywood Hungama has been reporting about the advance bookings of the Ajay Devgn and tabu starrer Drishyam 2. Given the success of its first instalment, the sequel created the right kind of noise since its inception. Ajay Devgn has made a solid comeback on the big screen after the poor performance of his previous release Thank God at the box office.

Interestingly, the sequel of Drishyam has sold over 1.27 lakh tickets across PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis on first day alone. While PVR has registered 55,909 tickets being sold, INOX follows close behind with the sale of 49,962 tickets followed by Cinepolis which has clocked 22,000 tickets being sold.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror-comedy hit screens earlier this year had registered 92,000 tickets being sold for its first day.

Ever since the advance booking windows were opened for Drishyam 2, the numbers gained momentum with each passing day. We had previously reported that 58,598 tickets had been sold for day one till Thursday afternoon. However, the number doubled as the film sold over 1.27 lakh tickets on its opening day.

As the film is released, and a majority of reviews are praising the performance of the star cast, the film is expected to continue performing well at the box office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the main start cast reprises their respective characters, while Akshaye Khanna joins the series as a new cop investigating the case.



