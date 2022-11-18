Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Laxman Utekar's untitled film.

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a crazy fanbase all across the nation. Her fans always keep an eye on her upcoming project and its update. While it is usual for Sara's fans to shower their immense love on her for almost everything, they have now got her new look with Vicky Kaushal from Laxman Utekar's film, which has created more anticipation for the fresh pairing on screen.

LEAKED: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal as a married couple from Laxman Utekar’s untitled film win the internet

As Sara Ali Khan is coming on the screen for the first time with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled next film, her fans are eagerly waiting to witness them on the screen. Their excitement was certainly seen when her fans flooded social media with their comments on the recently leaked look of her and Vicky Kaushal from the sets of Laxman Utekar's untitled next film. While the actress was seen in a saree look Vicky Kaushal was seen donning a cool casual look.

"Waiting waiting #VickyKaushal #SaraAliKhan," wrote a fan, while another added, "They're gonna be so cute on screen! Can't wait for this!! #VickyKaushal #SaraAliKhan". Another Twitter user tweeted, "Can't wait for Kapil Somya #SaraAliKhan #VickyKaushal"

https://twitter.com/SharmaVarun2002/status/1593206673019396096?t=_V2m5L6SjNBTe8h85567mQ&s=19

On the work front, Sara has the thriller of Gaslight, directed by Pawan Kriplani, Maddock Productions next alongside Vicky Kaushal which is touted to be a rom-com, and Dharma Productions' Ae Watan Mere Watan, where she will be seen playing the role of Usha Mehta.

