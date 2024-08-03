The actor will reunite with Sanjay Dutt for the sequel but this time around Mrunal Thakur will replace Sonakshi Sinha as the leading lady.

While Ajay Devgn is eagerly awaiting the response for the Neeraj Pandey directorial Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the actor also has other interesting films in the pipeline, which he has already kicked off. Among the upcoming projects is the popular action-comedy Son of Sardaar which is marking its return with a sequel and will see Devgn reunite with Sanjay Dutt. Apart from the duo, the second instalment will have Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. However, recent reports suggest that Son of Sardaar 2 will have an extensive supporting cast.

Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar 2 to have an extensive cast, reveal sources

While reports indicate that the work on the film has kicked off in June 2, we hear that a mix of actors from the prequel and several new ones have been added to the list of the film’s cast. Among the new ones, names of Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Sharat Saxena, Roshni Walia, and Ashwini Kalsekar have been added whereas Mukul Dev and Vindu Dhara Singh, who were a part of the first instalment will be seen in this one too.

In a report with Pinkvillla, a source confirmed these details, adding, “Son of Sardaar 2 is a strong family entertainer and the makers have got a strong ensemble cast on board. The plot of this comic caper rides on quirky characters and the humor is a result of the inter-character dynamics. The Son of Sardaar 2 team has cast actors based on their ability to pull off the comic sequences with conviction and are confident to take the audience on a funny ride in 2025,”

The source also revealed details of the film being shot across two continents and stated, “The film will be shot primarily in Scotland, as the team intends to shoot for the film in the country till the end of August. After calling it a wrap on the international leg, they kick off the second schedule in Mumbai, followed by the next round of leg in multiple cities of North India.”

While the makers have been keeping the details of Son of Sardaar 2 under wraps, we hear that audiences will receive a treat in the form of the fun camaraderie that Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will share on screen. Although the release date has not been locked, it is being said that the makers are looking at releasing it in the second half of 2025.

