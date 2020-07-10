Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan makers dismantle football arena set, to rebuild makeshift field before November

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Film and TV productions are resuming slowly after restrictions have been lifted amid lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus. Production houses are suffering losses due to schedule delays and many have even dismantled some of their sets because it remains unused. Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was supposed to begin the next schedule in March. The team had begun making makeshift stadium in Mumbai for football scenes. Reportedly, over Rs. 7 crores have been spent on the set.

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan makers dismantle football arena set, to rebuild makeshift field before November

But, now they have dismantled the football arena set and will rebuild it before the schedule begins in November.  Given the rains would destroy the set completely; the makers decided to pull it down and will have it rebuilt from October onwards right before the next schedule. The rebuilding will also add to the expenses. Since the shooting is still pending, the makers have shifted the release to August 2021.

Maidaan is a story of one of the finest football coaches that emerged from India, the one who put India on the world map. It is based on the Golden years of Indian Football and will see Ajay Devgn essay the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is also known as the father of Indian football for his achievements in making India a top nation in Football during his lifetime.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film will release on August 13, 2021.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to release worldwide in theatres on August 13, 2021

More Pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection

New notification