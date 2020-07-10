Priyanka Chopra has announced that she will be joining the influential personalities and women leaders at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit 2020. She will be joining Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle and Former First Lady of US Michelle Obama.

Taking to her social media, Priyanka wrote, "No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders!"

Amongst the celebrities who will be speaking at the summit include Monique Coleman, Bebe Rexha, and Jameela. Jamil.

Girl Up’s leadership development programs have impacted 65,000 girls through 3,500 Clubs in nearly 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states. We’re inspiring a generation of girls to be a force for gender equality and social change.

