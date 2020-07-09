Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.07.2020 | 7:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

 Michael Caine to narrate gripping six-part audio series called Heist 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A new audio series called Heist With Michael Caine is set to premiere on Audible soon. Hosted by Academy Award winner Michael Caine (The Italian Job, The Quiet American, Batman Begins) this gripping, richly detailed, six-part series tells the stories of remarkable heists and extraordinary robberies from around the world – as remembered by the masterminds, detectives, victims, journalists, and witnesses that lived through them.

 Michael Caine to narrate gripping six-part audio series called Heist 

From the largest bank burglary in American history to the world’s most audacious book heist, Heist With Michael Caine travels to America, Australia, Stockholm, Antwerp, and everywhere in-between to tell true stories that have inspired some of Hollywood’s most-famous heist films.

Sir Michael Caine CBE (Order of the British Empire) has been Oscar-nominated six times, winning his first Academy Award for the 1986 film Hannah And Her Sisters and his second in 1999 for The Cider House Rules. He has starred in over one hundred films, becoming well-known for several critically acclaimed performances including his first major film role in Zulu in 1964, followed by films including The Ipcress Files, Get Carter, Alfie, The Italian Job, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Educating Rita and more recently The Dark Knight, Is Anybody There? and Harry Brown. He was appointed a CBE in 1992 and knighted in 2000 in recognition of his contribution to cinema. His bestselling memoir, Blowing The Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons In Life, was published by Hodder & Stoughton in October 2018.

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Glee star Naya Rivera goes missing,…

James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Michael Sheen, Kat…

Dylan O’Brien to star in Peter Farrelly’s…

Jude Law in talks to star as Captain Hook in…

BTS' V breaks Adele’s five-year solo artist…

BTS members enroll in online university for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification