The highly anticipated Raid 2, which features Ajay Devgn as an honest and sincere Income Tax officer campaigning against corruption, will see the actor battle it out with a new nemesis in the sequel. While the film, also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, has already gone on floors, the makers revealed their interest in releasing it this year itself, in November. However, there has been change of plan. After Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported director Rajkummar Gupta revealing that the film’s release has been postponed, the makers have now announced a new release date in February next year.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 to release on February 21

The Ajay Devgn film will be released on February 21, 2025 and the makers have also unveiled an announcement poster, sealing the date. In an earlier interaction with Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta had asserted that the release was indeed pushed to 2025. “Raid 2 is happening early next year,” Gupta had said and added, “The exact date of the release will happen from the producers’ side but it’s releasing early next year.”

Confirming the details, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the social media platform X, aka Twitter, to not just unveil the poster but also shared details about the film saying it stars “Ajay Devgn as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik”. In the same post, he added, “Riteish Deshmukh portrays the antagonist. The film also features Vaani Kapoor and #Rajat Kapoor” and continued by stating that it is “extensively filmed across Delhi and Lucknow”.

AJAY DEVGN - RITEISH DESHMUKH - VAANI KAPOOR: 'RAID 2' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Raid2 - starring #AjayDevgn as IRS Officer #AmayPatnaik - to arrive in *cinemas* next year: 21 Feb 2025... Directed by #RajkumarGupta.#RiteishDeshmukh portrays the antagonist... The film also… pic.twitter.com/HOXLEAzOXS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2024



In the recent interview, Rajkumar Gupta had also expressed his happiness over reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh after the two of them recently collaborated for the latter’s web-series debut Pill. Maintaining secrecy on the negative character that Riteish will be playing, Gupta had shared, “More conversation about Raid 2 will happen when the promotions begin, like what character he is playing. But yes, it has been a great experience of working with him in Pill and Raid 2.”

Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the film will be released now on February 21, 2025 in cinemas.

