Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi (LP), made its highly anticipated debut in the Discovery section of the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 7, 2024. Co-produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures, the film is a significant achievement, being the first fiction film from Manipur to feature at TIFF. The prestigious festival, which runs from September 5-15, 2024, has a history of showcasing global cinematic talent, and Boong proudly represents an underrepresented region.

The story of Boong: Family and tradition amidst conflict

Set in the scenic locales of Khurukhul village in Imphal West and the town of Moreh near the India-Myanmar border, Boong tells the heartfelt story of a young boy’s attempt to reunite his broken family by reconnecting with his estranged father. The film is more than a family drama; it is a homage to the rich traditions and indomitable spirit of Manipur’s communities, brought to life through LP’s unique storytelling lens.

Inspired by folk tales and personal memories

Lakshmipriya Devi drew inspiration from the folk stories her grandmother told her during the turbulent times in Manipur in the late 70s and early 80s. Reflecting on her childhood memories, she shared, “My fondest memory is listening to my grandmother’s stories under a mosquito net while gunshots echoed in the background.” These personal memories serve as the foundation for Boong, which Devi describes as her cinematic version of those tales.

Challenges of filming in Manipur with local talent

Creating Boong presented several challenges, particularly filming in Manipur with a predominantly local cast and crew, many of whom were new to the filmmaking process. However, LP expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support from the local communities that made the film possible. “It was difficult, but working with the people of Manipur was an incredible experience. I couldn’t have made this film without their help,” she said.

Boong showcases Manipuri talent on the Global Stage

The premiere of Boong on September 7th at Scotiabank-9, with subsequent showings on September 8 and 13, brings global attention to the cinema of Manipur. As the third Manipuri film to screen at TIFF, following Imagi Ningthem and A Cry in the Dark, Boong continues the legacy of highlighting the region’s unique stories and vibrant culture on the international stage.

