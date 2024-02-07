Filmmaker Karan Johar has launched a lot of new artists and given break to rising stars. Not just actors, the filmmaker has given opportunities to potentials stars even in other fields. And seems like he is set to team up with the Qawwali singer and star Sagar Bhatia, and the prospect of it has send a wave of excitement amongst the audience.

Some time back, Sagar shared a picture on his social media in which he was posing with Karan. The budding singer and filmmaker met and it made the audience wonder if a possible collaboration is on the cards. Sharing the picture of him and Karan, Sagar wrote about the filmmaker, “मैंने इश्क़ के बारे में सुना बहुत है पर मिला आज पहली बार हूँ । (I had heard about love but I met it today for the first time). What a day, I am grateful for this and you will continue to inspire me.”

Now, a source has revealed that the two are all set to collaborate on future projects. “Sagar is very excited to collaborate with someone as prominent as Karan Johar for his upcoming projects. It was always his wish to work with his banner and he is happy to have finally gotten a chance,” said the source.

Sagar’s music is famously known by the term ‘Sagar Wali Qawwali’, and the actor has redefined qawwali for the modern generation. He is known for recreating popular melodies like ‘Kiven Mukhre Ton’, ‘Tere Jeya Hor Disda’, ‘Je Tu Akhiyaan’ and more. He recently released his original single ‘Mera Ishq’ and it has garnered appreciation from the audience. Him teaming up with Karan is expected to create popular numbers and the official announcement for the same is looked forward.

Karan Johar’s last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year. It had an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

