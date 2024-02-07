Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment have announced that their joint production, Vedaa, is set to arrive in theatres on July 12, 2024. It stars John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee and is directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film went on floors in Rajasthan on June 20, 2023. Now, the makers have unleashed two posters featuring the lead stars.

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh starrer Vedaa set to release in theatres on July 12, 2024, see first posters

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh on Wednesday shared the first-look posters, respectively. While you don’t see their faces, both of them are carrying guns. “Get ready to unleash the action,” the caption read. In another poster, you see them bloody and bruised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari ???? (@sharvari)

The makers have said that the film promises a “thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action.” Six years since their successful collaboration on Batla House, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham reunite to bring forth yet another compelling story. Expressing excitement, Director Nikkhil Advani says, “Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa.”

Madhu Bhojwani, Producer, Emmay Entertainment states, “We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances and high-octane action and drama, perfect for a big screen experience.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, expresses pride in our association with Vedaa. He says, “The film promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. The collaboration with John and Nikkhil adds an extra layer of anticipation and we are pleased to announce the release date.”

Talking about the film and the collaboration, Minnakshi Das, Co-Producer, JA Entertainment says, “The film is a unique blend of action, suspense, and emotion, and I'm confident that audiences will be on the edge of their seats from start to finish. We are proud to present this thrilling cinematic experience, and we can't wait for everyone to witness it on the big screen.”

Written by Aseem Arora, the film is set to release in theatres on July 12.

More Pages: Vedaa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.