Ahaan Panday lands a promising opportunity as Aditya Chopra signs him for YRF talent division

Ahaan Panday lands a promising opportunity as Aditya Chopra signs him for YRF talent division

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films, has consistently proven his penchant to discover the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. Adi, in our generation, has given the country two of the biggest stars - Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh who have captivated everyone with their brilliance. He is now focussing on Ahaan Panday, son of Chunky Panday, as Adi believes Ahaan has the goods to shape up as one of India’s top stars in the years to come.

Ahaan has been undergoing intensive grooming under Adi’s guidance for the past 3 years and Ahaan’s dedication and talent has impressed Adi. A trade informer said, “Ahaan has got his big Bollywood break and it is under the YRF banner! It couldn’t be bigger than this for Ahaan. Aditya Chopra is grooming him, and his film will go on floors early next year. Ahaan has proven to Adi that he is very dedicated about his craft and so, Adi has signed him on in the YRF Talent division that has historically managed the careers of incredible performers like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, to name a few.”

The source added, “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation. Someone who is relatable to today’s youth. With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film. Ahaan has shown that he chooses to stay away from the public gaze in the recent years to only focus on improving his craft and that goes well with the YRF ethos because the company always bets on talent and sincerity. This is the reason why YRF has been able to produce the top stars of the country.”

YRF Talent has been shaping the careers of several stars of the Hindi film industry for more than 13 years now. This boutique talent management agency has always punted on incredible talent who have managed to shape pop culture for generations. The agency will now use all its expertise to try and make Ahaan a talent that India falls in love with.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar signs her third YRF film; to star opposite Ahaan Panday in Shiv Rawail’s next

