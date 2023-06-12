17 years after the partition, Tara Singh and his Pakistani wife Sakeena have to deal with new issues with their son Jeete to save their family.

Readers would be aware that Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had won hearts with its intense dialogues and the action-packed avatar of Sunny Deol. The romantic-action drama is all set to return to the big screen yet again later this year with a second instalment that will the actor as well as the rest of the cast including Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Not too long ago, we had reported that Gadar 2 will take us through the journey of Tara Singh, Sakeena as their son Jeete now has become a dashing young lad. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film along with a rerelease of the prequel.

Teaser of Gadar 2 is out! Sunny Deol turns the action packed Tara Singh yet again to save his family

The story will take us to 1970s after the sequel takes a leap of seventeen years. Set against the backdrop of Lahore, the movie has Utkarsh Sharma, who interestingly also essayed the role of their son, about 20 years ago when Gadar prequel released. The film’s teaser kicks off with a message, that reads, ‘Tara Singh Is Back’ as it showcases glimpses of the enemity between India and Pakistan. In Lahore, we can see people participating in Crush India Movement as the country was on the verge of attacking India in the aftermath of partition. The story is expected to unfold prior to the infamous Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

The teaser launch was held in New Delhi along with the lead cast as well as filmmaker Anil Sharma. For the unversed, ahead of the release of Gadar 2, the makers had planned the rerelease of the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which has been remastered in 4K for an enhanced visual experience. Additionally, the film was also expected to be presented in Dolby Atmos sound, to amplify the immersive cinematic experience. Last month, the lead pair of the film announced this news for Gadar fans who were excited to watch it once again on the big screen.

Gadar 2 is slated to release on the big screens on August 11. The film is expected to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor starrer Animal as well as Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

