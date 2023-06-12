Following the footsteps of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal, Ananya Birla joins bandwagon and will be distributing 10,000 tickets of the highly anticipated film Adipurush, among underprivileged children.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Om Raut, this Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage starrer magnum opus is slated for a global release on June 16, 2023. Going by the trailer and songs, one can easily say this film isn’t just made for mere entertainment but also generate awareness around the golden chapter of Indian history! Taking this ahead, Ananya Birla has taken step towards ensuring the joy of this cinematic experience accessible to all.

These 10,000 donated tickets will be distributed to various disadvantaged children's organisations. Ananya Birla is known to empower and support those who need it most through mental healthcare, financial inclusion and education. The Ananya Birla Foundation has worked with multiple organisations providing over 2.3 Lakhs meals to school children, financing surgeries for acid attack survivors, pioneering mental health research and providing scholarships amongst many other activities.

Adipurush, slated to hit the screens on June 16, has set a target of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in global box office collections on its opening day. The film's recent second trailer has generated tremendous excitement, and industry experts are now speculating that it has the potential to surpass the remarkable milestone of Rs 1,000 crore, solidifying its status as an extraordinary blockbuster.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

