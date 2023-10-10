Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, two of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood industry, are set to appear on Koffee With Karan 8 together. This will be the first time that the two actresses will be seen together on the screen.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to feature in Koffee With Karan Season 8 episode: Report

The news of their appearance on the show was exclusively revealed by News18 Showsha. A source close to the show revealed, "Sara and Ananya have recently shot for the episode at YRF studio, in Mumbai. Interestingly, this is the first time the two came together for any event and they had fun shooting for their episode. There was discussion about their careers, the experience of being born in families with a film lineage, and also their love life even dropping a few truth bombs."

In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Sara appeared on the show with Janhvi Kapoor and both the actors expressed their love for Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu star was tagged as ‘cheese’ in banter. Later in the same season, Ananya graced the show with his Liger co-star.

Johar had asked Vijay if he likes ‘cheese’, referring to Janhvi and Sara’s episode. A skeptical Vijay confessed, “I am scared about where this is leading.” Ananya was seen interjecting as she mentioned, “Can I say that I’d like to be on the same platter,” indirectly stating that she too would like to date Vijay Deverakonda.

The upcoming season of Koffee With Karan is expected to be one of the most explosive seasons yet, with a star-studded guest list. The show is known for its controversial confessions and juicy gossip, and it is sure to be a hit with fans.

