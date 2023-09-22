comscore
Advance booking for Fukrey 3 to begin from Sunday September 24

Fukrey 3 is all set to release in theatres on September 28.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey turned out to be a surprise hit when it released a decade ago. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Priya Anand, Pankaj Tripathi and Vishakha Singh, the movie succeeded in tickling the audience’s funny bone. This was followed by Fukrey 2 four years later and it turned out to be an even bigger hit.

The team is now back with Fukrey 3, minus Ali Fazal this rime. The makers have just announced that the advance booking of the film is all set to commence from Sunday September 24 as the film will be hitting the theatres on Thursday July 28. Thankfully for the makers, Fukrey 3 is a solo release as no big film is scheduled to release on that day.

Fukrey, the first film in the franchise, completed 10 years earlier this year in June. Lamba spoke exclusively with Bollywood Hungama on that occasion saying, “It's a wonderful feeling. That I am feeling nostalgic would be an understatement. And what best way to celebrate ten years of Fukrey than with the announcement of a third part of Fukrey? It’s all because of the love that the film has received over the decade. It makes me emotional and excited. I am grateful and blessed to have felt the same level of excitement on the first day of (the) first part and the last day of the third part.”

Fukrey franchise is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.

Also Read: Salman Khan extends best wishes to Pulkit Samrat for Fukrey 3; says, “Hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication”

More Pages: Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

