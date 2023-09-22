comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.09.2023 | 6:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ranveer Singh gears up to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max in India

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranveer Singh gears up to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max in India

en Bollywood News Ranveer Singh gears up to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max in India

Ranveer Singh took to his social media handle and expressed his excitement ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max launch in India. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is all set to launch the iPhone 15 Pro Max in India on Friday, September 22, 2023. Singh took to his social media handle to share the news with his fans and followers. He posted a selfie on his Instagram story section with the caption, "Excited to be launching the #iPhone15 Pro Max in India at our very own Apple Store in BKC!" followed by an Indian flag emoji.

Ranveer Singh gears up to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max in India

Ranveer Singh gears up to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max in India

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most anticipated smartphone of the year, and Singh's launch event is sure to generate a lot of buzz. The phone is expected to feature a new design, a more powerful processor, and improved cameras.

Ranveer Singh gears up to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max in India

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone is also rumoured to have a new Cinematic mode for video recording.

Coming back to Singh, the actor was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt. The film, which marked Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after 7 years, was released in July this year. He has a bunch of projects in his kitty, including the third instalment of a popular action-crime franchise, Don

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone add a touch of tradition and style to Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations with their enchanting presence

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tanushree Dutta calls Rakhi Sawant “Evil”,…

"Collecting Rs. 100 crores is not going to…

FIRST LOOK: Anil Kapoor introduces himself…

Salman Khan expresses happiness ahead of…

Nora Fatehi commences shoot for song in…

It’s a girl! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification