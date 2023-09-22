Ranveer Singh took to his social media handle and expressed his excitement ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max launch in India.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is all set to launch the iPhone 15 Pro Max in India on Friday, September 22, 2023. Singh took to his social media handle to share the news with his fans and followers. He posted a selfie on his Instagram story section with the caption, "Excited to be launching the #iPhone15 Pro Max in India at our very own Apple Store in BKC!" followed by an Indian flag emoji.

Ranveer Singh gears up to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max in India

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most anticipated smartphone of the year, and Singh's launch event is sure to generate a lot of buzz. The phone is expected to feature a new design, a more powerful processor, and improved cameras.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone is also rumoured to have a new Cinematic mode for video recording.

Coming back to Singh, the actor was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt. The film, which marked Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after 7 years, was released in July this year. He has a bunch of projects in his kitty, including the third instalment of a popular action-crime franchise, Don.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone add a touch of tradition and style to Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations with their enchanting presence

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.