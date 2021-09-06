Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.09.2021 | 4:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Aditya Roy Kapur starrer OM: The Battle Within international schedule cancelled; film to now be shot in India

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In December last year Aditya Roy Kapur announced his next venture that was titled OM: The Battle Within. The announcement came along with a poster that featured the actor in an action packed avatar. Now months on and the film that went on floors a while back has made steady progress. However, we hear that the makers of the film have run into an unforeseen obstacle that has cancelled the overseas shoot schedule of the move.

Aditya Roy Kapur starrer OM: The Battle Within international schedule cancelled; film to now be shot in India

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source in the know tells us, “The entire cast of OM: The Battle Within was heading to Russia to shoot the film. The unit comprised of Aditya Roy Kapur, director Kapil Verma and producer Ahmed Khan and some other crew members, but 18 of the members were detected as Covid-19 positive and were rushed back to Mumbai.” Ask for more details about the shoot that was scheduled and the source adds, “Aditya, Kapil and Ahmed and team were to shoot some major action sequences in Russia. But with Covid-19 restriction being rather stringent everywhere the shoot was cancelled. Now with the entire unit back in India, the makers are looking to continue shooting the same sequence within Mumbai itself.”

While there is no official confirmation of the shoot of OM: The Battle Within being relocated from Russia to Mumbai, it certainly will be an additional cost for the makers with a new set being required to be developed within the country.

As for the film itself, OM: The Battle Within is directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Ahmed Khan. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi the film is said to be an action thriller.

Also Read: Sanjana Sanghi shares recent picture with Aditya Roy Kapur

More Pages: Om: The Battle Within Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay High Court reserves order on Kangana…

Javed Akhtar reveals that in 2016 he had…

CBFC passes J Jayalalithaa's biopic…

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii to release…

Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma,…

Kartik Aaryan resumes shooting for Bhool…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification