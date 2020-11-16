Pankaj Tripathi has been basking in the success of the web series Mirzapur 2 and the recently released film Ludo. His performance as the local gangster Sattu bhai in Ludo has been gaining praise. Talking to a tabloid, he said that he surrendered to director Anurag Basu who did all the work.

Pankaj Tripathi has often played roles in the crime space. Talking about it, Tripathi said that he has often played a gangster, but in Gunjan Saxena he played an army veteran and it was different. He said that Ludo came at a time when people were still watching Mirzapur. He added that he is seen on screen so frequently that people get confused as there is a lot to remember. The Mirzapur actor said that he will not be playing a gangster for the next one year. He will be seen in the role of a lawyer, a cricket team manager and a layman fighting for his rights in his upcoming projects.

Pankaj Tripathi has been getting a lot of offers in the past few years and has been accepting almost all of them. He said that he didn't even realise he was overworked. The actor had three releases during the lockdown and already has three releases lined up for next year including Kaagaz, '83 and Mimi. The actor who isn't eager to resume work anytime soon said he will get back to work in 2021.

ALSO READ: “I was shocked to see the massive fandom of Mirzapur that made its way to the UK”, shares Pankaj Tripathi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.