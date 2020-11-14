The Narcotics Control Bureau has been on a thorough search for links to the drugs probe in Bollywood currently. The agency has called multiple celebrities for questioning and had even arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty for close to a month in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case’s drug probe. After Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife was arrested, actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai was raided and the agency confiscated electronic devices from him.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisialos has also been arrested in the same drugs probe and the couple was questioned twice by the NCB. While Demetriades denied consuming or procuring drugs of any sort, an Australian national, Paul Bartel has been arrested by the NCB for links to Arjun Rampal in the drugs probe. Paul Bartel is an architect who resides in Bandra.

As per the reports, Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the NCB for questioning regarding the said drugs probe.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades tells NCB they have never consumed or peddled drugs

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.