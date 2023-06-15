Filmmaker Karan Johar picks up his director’s hat again after seven years for a joyous Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the filmmaker took to social media on May 25, to unveil the first look posters of the new generation romantic pair. Interestingly, it was his birthday and also marked his 25th anniversary in the film industry. As fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the trailer, it will be out in July 2023. However, the teaser will be released on June 20.

As per a report, Karan Johar will launch the teaser next week giving a glimpse into the family entertainer t and the tone of the movie. The teaser will reportedly be followed by a song launch and then the official trailer will be out in July, a few weeks before it hits the cinemas. Bollywood Hungama previously reported that the teaser has been cleared by CBFC and will be attached to Adipurush. The source revealed, “CBFC has already given a green signal for the teaser, and it is expected to have a duration of 1 minute 19 seconds.”

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama last year, Karan Johar called his next directorial a ‘joyous’. “The film is a joyous film, in my opinion, I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I'm very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I've worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it's a massive ensemble, a family love story. It has all the elements in the film that I have loved watching and always having as part of my films. The songs and the dances – it a celebratory film and I can't wait for actually everyone to kind of dig themselves into the world of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film releases on July 28, 2023.

