The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager is creating history! The show, which is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th February 2023, is an adaptation of John le Carré’s book of the same name and in a first, the book will now feature the film’s leading men, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, as its cover. This is the first time ever that an Indian show will be featured on an international bestseller.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “John le Carre is the king of espionage. Our show 'The Night Manager' is based on his book and now it is being featured on the book cover which is seeming like a fantastic full circle of the show's journey! It's such a strong validation of what we have done with the Indian version and we couldn't have been more thrilled.”

On this milestone, Anil Kapoor said, “To be featured on the cover of a bestselling novel...this has to be one of the most incredibly memorable moments of my acting career! When you've been in the industry for as long as I have, it's easy to think that you've seen everything, but I could not have imagined something like this even in my wildest dreams. So grateful and humbled by this honour!”

“The Night Manager has been a very special project for me. I’m a huge fan of the book and for our poster to make it to the cover of the book it’s based on, we couldn’t have asked for more! It’s wonderful validation for all the work the whole team has put in.” adds Aditya Roy Kapur.

Nick, Stephen and Simon Cornwell, sons of the author, said, “Our father John le Carré was hugely excited by the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. Even though sadly he did not live to see the finished show, we know he would have been thrilled by this breath-taking adaptation brilliantly helmed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose and the brilliant performances of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala and the whole cast. It’s a gripping and much-loved book and it’s wonderful to see it taking on new life in this way. Moments like these prove how well the story has travelled, and how it has echoed across the globe. And it’s incredibly exciting to see two of Bollywood’s greatest actors, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, on the cover of the book!"

“The Night Manager is John Le Carré’s best-known work of espionage writing. This is a moment of absolute joy for us to witness an international book of such renown being made into an Indian OTT show. We hope this endeavour spreads the thrill of reading Mr. Carré’s works amongst a wider audience set.” Manoj Satti, Group Vice President – International Product & Marketing, Penguin Random House India

Two powerhouses, two different sides, one massive clash - witness loggerheads Shelly Rungta and Shantanu Sengupta get into the cinematic showdown of the year! Get ready to check in as Disney+ Hotstar introduces you to the spiralling world of revenge, deception and revelation, the much-awaited spy thriller Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager. A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager”, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose. The series is wrapped in lavish drama, and picturesque sights and features eclectic talent including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

