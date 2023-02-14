It's official! The much-anticipated comedy entertainer of the year, Dream Girl 2, has finally locked its release date. It is all set to release on July 7. In order to announce the latest update, the makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer posted a fun and naughty video that featured ‘Pooja’ aka Ayushmann in a sexy backless multi-coloured sequined blouse.

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana announces release date in a fun, naughty video

Just like in its prequel, Dream Girl 2 will feature Ayushmann Khurrana not only in the role of Karam but he will also be playing Pooja in the movie. While the latest teaser only showcases glimpses of him dressed as a lady, it features him having a conversation with ‘Pathaan’. Along with that the teaser also includes the popular song ‘Dil Ka Telephone’ in the background. The film team has surely taken an interesting route to start the film’s campaign and to register the release date, #7KoSaathMein. Ayushmann too shared the video clip of the film on his social media platform last night, wherein he captioned it saying, “BREAKING NEWS: @pooja___dreamgirl is back! #7KoSaathMein dekhenge!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)



Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first installment was loved by the audience for its unique storyline and Ayushmann's performance. The film showcased Ayushmann as a man who can mimic the voice of a woman and the concept was loved by the audience.

The film is all set to be the comedy entertainer of the year and the fans can expect a lot of fun and entertainment from the movie. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film will have Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The makers have promised that the sequel will be even more hilarious and entertaining than the first part. And now it has been revealed that it is slated to release on July 7.

