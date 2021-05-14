Filmmaker Aditya Chopra who was planning a grand celebration to commemorate 50 years of Yash Raj Films has now decided to donate the entire budget for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. The country is currently battling the devastating effects of the second wave of COVID-19. With lakhs of cases being reported each day and thousands succumbing to the virus; citizens are doing their bit by helping in the fight against the virus.

Yash Raj Films had completed 50 years in 2020 and Aditya Chopra had elaborate plans to celebrate the milestone event globally. However, with the second wave completely shutting down the industry, he has decided to donate the celebration budget for a better cause.

The production house is also starting an initiative where they will provide cooked meals to thousands of frontline workers in Goregaon and also feed people in quarantine centers in Andheri, from the YRF studio's kitchen.

Even when the situation gets better and industry will be functioning, Aditya Chopra will not be having a grand celebration for YRF 50 as he has decided to spend every rupee in the budget for COVID relief.

The Yash Raj Foundation will also oversee direct benefit transfers of Rs. 5000 to women and senior citizens in the industry, as well as distribute ration kits to workers for a family of four for one month through their NGO partner Youth Feed India.

This comes after Chopra launched the Yash Chopra Saathi initiative last week which aimed at providing financial assistance to thousands of film industry workers.

