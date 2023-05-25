comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.05.2023 | 10:45 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Adipurush: Prabhas starrer second song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ to release on May 29 in 5 languages

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Adipurush: Prabhas starrer second song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ to release on May 29 in 5 languages

en Bollywood News Adipurush: Prabhas starrer second song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ to release on May 29 in 5 languages

The song is sung and composed by the musical duo Sachet-Parampara, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The team of Adipurush Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and others along with the media fraternity is set to orchestrate a launch of the second song from the film, titled "Ram Siya Ram," across a myriad of platforms on 29th May 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Adipurush: Prabhas starrer second song 'Ram Siya Ram' to release on May 29 in 5 languages

Adipurush: Prabhas starrer second song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ to release on May 29 in 5 languages

The song is sung and composed by the musical duo Sachet-Parampara, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. From movie channels, and music channels, to general entertainment channels (GECs), radio station spanning over 70+ markets across India, national news channels, outdoor billboards, music streaming platforms, ticketing partners, movie theatres, video streaming platforms and all major social media platforms, to screen the song real-time at 12 noon on May 29 reverberating far and wide.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair from Retrophiles. The film will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

ALSO READ: Team Adipurush launches full version of the track ‘Jai Shri Ram’; watch 

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Ankit Tiwari reveals he wanted KK…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali unhappy with certain…

Jacqueline Fernandez granted permission by…

Aditya Singh Rajput's mother denounces…

Bloody Daddy Trailer is Out! Shahid Kapoor…

Nitesh Pandey passes away: Anupamaa co-star…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification