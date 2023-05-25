The song is sung and composed by the musical duo Sachet-Parampara, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Adipurush: Prabhas starrer second song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ to release on May 29 in 5 languages

The team of Adipurush Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and others along with the media fraternity is set to orchestrate a launch of the second song from the film, titled "Ram Siya Ram," across a myriad of platforms on 29th May 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The song is sung and composed by the musical duo Sachet-Parampara, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. From movie channels, and music channels, to general entertainment channels (GECs), radio station spanning over 70+ markets across India, national news channels, outdoor billboards, music streaming platforms, ticketing partners, movie theatres, video streaming platforms and all major social media platforms, to screen the song real-time at 12 noon on May 29 reverberating far and wide.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair from Retrophiles. The film will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

