Bollywood singer and composer Ankit Tiwari recently sat down for an interview with Bollywood Hungama, where he shared insights about his musical journey and the profound impact of the hit film Aashiqui 2 on his life and career. During the interview, Tiwari reminisced about the early days and revealed an interesting anecdote. He mentioned that he had initially wanted popular singer KK to lend his voice to the song ‘Sun Raha Hai’’.

Exclusive: Ankit Tiwari reveals he wanted KK to sing ‘Sun Raha Hai’; shares how “luck” worked in bagging Aashiqui 2, watch

But his suggestion was met with a surprising reaction from Mahesh Bhatt, the renowned filmmaker associated with Aashiqui 2. He recalled that after a lot of effort, he got a chance to meet Mahesh Bhatt. Tiwari went on to say that Mr Bhatt asked him to meet director Mohit Suri, who was working on Aashiqui 2 at that time. Though Mohit liked the song ‘Sun Raha Hai’, he informed him that the film’s album is done. However, the director asked the composer-singer to keep him informed in case he lent his work to someone.

He asserted, “After some seven months, Mohit has this habit of having all the songs that have been pitched to him, on his phone. So, he, Aditya and Shraddha were together during a drive and they heard my song. That’s where your luck works. Then I got a call that the team is using my song in the film.”

As the conversation progressed further, he went on to add that during the discussion with Mahesh Bhatt, Mohit Suri and other team members, Bhatt asked Tiwari to suggest which singer should give a voice for ‘Sun Raha Hai.’ He recalled, “Bhatt sahab boley, Mohit dekho iss gaane se na agar iski (Ankit Tiwari) awaz hata doge toh gaana ho jaega bekaar. Ye gaana isne banaya hai iskey liye hai isko aise hi rehne do. Iski awaz mat hatao. Phit mujhse kehte hai ki mai respect karta hu tumhari ke tum itna acha gaa rahe ho iskey bavjud chahtey ho ke KK gaaye.”

He concluded by saying that he “actually” wanted KK to sing Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, but after Mahesh Bhatt’s suggestion, Mohit Suri asked Ankit to complete the song and record it.

