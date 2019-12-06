Bollywood Hungama

This actress will be seen making a special appearance in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The much talked about Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh hits screens today. Also starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar the Mudassar Aziz directorial has been making headlines for a while now. Well, before you head to the nearest theatre to watch the film, we at Bollywood Hungama have learnt that Pati Patni Aur Woh features a special appearance by one of Kartik’s previous co-stars.

In fact, Kriti Sanon who shared screen space with Kartik in Luka Chuppi will be seen making an appearance in the film. Though details of Kriti’s character in the film are unavailable, looking at the image it is safe to surmise that she will be seen with Kartik in an office setting. As per our sources, Kriti will be seen as Neha Khanna, who enters Chintu Tyagi’s life towards the end of the film.

This actress will be seen making a special appearance in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh

As for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, is a remake of the 1978 film of same name. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles the film is slated to release today.

